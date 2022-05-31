-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

