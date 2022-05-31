-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

