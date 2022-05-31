-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

OLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $3,716,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

