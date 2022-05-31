-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

OLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

