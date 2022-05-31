-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

ENVX stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

