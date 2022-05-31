-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

HYLN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.13. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

