-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.28). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,672. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $2,382,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

