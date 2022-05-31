$0.22 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

ALGM stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 121,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

