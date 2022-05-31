$0.22 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 630,670 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

