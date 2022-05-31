$0.22 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.