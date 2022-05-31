-$0.25 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.08.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

