-$0.25 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

DSGN opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

