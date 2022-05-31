$0.26 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

