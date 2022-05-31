-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

