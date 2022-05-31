-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GitLab.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million.
In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,395,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,027,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.
GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
