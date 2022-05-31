-$0.29 EPS Expected for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JSPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

JSPR opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

