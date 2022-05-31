$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $1.01. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. 41,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

