-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 33,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 328.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,643 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $146,597,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

