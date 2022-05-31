$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Avantor posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Avantor stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,857,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 133,220 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

