-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE LSPD opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.