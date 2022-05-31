-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Lightspeed Commerce reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

LSPD stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -49.85.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.