-$0.38 EPS Expected for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Lightspeed Commerce reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

LSPD stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

