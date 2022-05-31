$0.41 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.93. 1,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

