$0.45 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nielsen by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,251. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

