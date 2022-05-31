$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

