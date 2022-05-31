-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.72). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 379,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,890. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.