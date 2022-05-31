-$0.77 EPS Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.59). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DRIO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 4,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,992. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

