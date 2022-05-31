-$0.78 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $78,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $87.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

