$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chart Industries stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 174.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

