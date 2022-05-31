$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
