$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

