$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

FRC opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

