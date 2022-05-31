$1.88 EPS Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CATC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $588.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

