10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

