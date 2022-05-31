$12.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.66 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $7.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $46.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.67 billion to $48.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.49 billion to $55.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

