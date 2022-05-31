$135.49 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report $135.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.73 million and the highest is $138.20 million. NovoCure reported sales of $133.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $551.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.02 million to $559.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $594.91 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $626.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

