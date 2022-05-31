$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) to announce sales of $14.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.93 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $11.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $59.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.77 million to $61.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.48 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $108.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

