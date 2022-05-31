$14.04 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) to announce sales of $14.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $59.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.77 million to $61.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.48 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $108.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

OCUL stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

