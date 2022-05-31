$148.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report $148.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.46 billion and the highest is $150.54 billion. Walmart reported sales of $141.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $594.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 billion to $597.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $609.19 billion to $622.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

WMT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.