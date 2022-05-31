$161.89 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $161.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.70 million and the lowest is $161.07 million. Cars.com posted sales of $155.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $667.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.16 million to $668.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $709.22 million, with estimates ranging from $701.40 million to $717.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of CARS opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cars.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

