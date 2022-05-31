$17.30 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) to report $17.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $78.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%.

URGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $177,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

