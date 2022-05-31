$173.60 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to announce $173.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.09 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $167.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $704.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.20 million to $706.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $763.60 million, with estimates ranging from $757.20 million to $770.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

