$194.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post $194.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.52 million and the highest is $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $713.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

