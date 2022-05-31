1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIBS. Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 7,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.