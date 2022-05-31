$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000.

BURL stock opened at $171.63 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

