$20.78 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post $20.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.84 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $13.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $85.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.39 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

