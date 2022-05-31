$216.73 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to report $216.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $218.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $168.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $887.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of TRUP opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

