$216.73 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $216.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $218.90 million. Trupanion reported sales of $168.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $887.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

