$247.73 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $247.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.30 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $264.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,470 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

