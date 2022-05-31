2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

2U stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 75,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in 2U by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 2U by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in 2U by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

