$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce $3.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $15.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

